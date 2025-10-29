AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 0.4%

AKTAF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.