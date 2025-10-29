Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,591 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

