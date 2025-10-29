Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 138 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,669.41 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,682.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.