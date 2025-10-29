Workday, Inc. $WDAY Holdings Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,117,000 after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after purchasing an additional 548,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average is $237.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

