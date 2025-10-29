Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

