SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $224,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 40.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $692,190.00. Following the sale, the president owned 155,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,189.34. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $1,874,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,111 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,132.36. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,350,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.28 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.04 and its 200-day moving average is $226.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

