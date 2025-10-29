Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

