Q3 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Viper Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.40 on Monday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.Viper Energy’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

