Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $359.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.70 and its 200 day moving average is $368.98. Adobe has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

