Newell Brands (NWL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.8843 billion for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 153,658 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.