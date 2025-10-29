Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $639.08 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.51. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

