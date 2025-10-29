FY2025 Earnings Estimate for WCN Issued By William Blair

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

NYSE:WCN opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $169.36 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

