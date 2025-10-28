IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $4.62 Million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRCL. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $530,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,650,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,610,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,323,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,397,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $45,470,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The business had revenue of $658.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Circle Internet Group

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.