Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,094,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $221,069.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.02. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

