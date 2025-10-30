Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.07.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $345.35 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

