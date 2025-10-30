L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

