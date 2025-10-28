Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Stock Holdings Cut by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

