Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,333,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 375,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.