Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.59). 13,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 16,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.75 ($1.48).

Newmark Security Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.77. The stock has a market cap of £12.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 7.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.