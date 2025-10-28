Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.47), with a volume of 24208799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 172 to GBX 183 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Quilter to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 to GBX 195 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 182 to GBX 186 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,859.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.66.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Quilter plc will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

