South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 309,000 shares, an increase of 1,015.5% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a yield of 316.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has an average rating of “Hold”.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

