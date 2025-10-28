Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 548.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,751 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 359.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 926,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,606,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,653,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 457,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $65.06.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.