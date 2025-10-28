IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.35 Million Stake in 10x Genomics $TXG

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 176.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 251.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.05.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,845.52. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

