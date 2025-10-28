Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.1%

Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.