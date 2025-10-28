Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $283,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

