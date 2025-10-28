GWN Securities Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

GWN Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,822 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $211.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

