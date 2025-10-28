GWN Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,653 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 132,678 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

AIRR opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

