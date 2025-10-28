Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Truist Financial set a $143.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

