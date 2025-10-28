Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $209.83. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.