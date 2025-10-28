Roblox (RBLX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $1.6434 billion for the quarter. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. Roblox’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50. Roblox has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 272,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,122.84. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,485,929. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Roblox by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,565,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 765,499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Roblox by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roblox by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 75,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

