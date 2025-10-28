TotalEnergies (TTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $43.6589 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

