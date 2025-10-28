Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Whipplewood Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in CRH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CRH by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CRH opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.