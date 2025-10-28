IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $647.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

