Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

DELL stock opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,040. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.