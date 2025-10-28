Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

