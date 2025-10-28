Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CMG opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

