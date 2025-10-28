Financial Survey: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hayward 0 5 1 1 2.43

Hayward has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Hayward’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A Hayward 12.04% 11.07% 5.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR and Hayward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hayward $1.05 billion 3.19 $118.65 million $0.58 26.66

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Risk and Volatility

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hayward beats Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

