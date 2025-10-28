GWN Securities Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

GWN Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 0.7%

CALF stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

