Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $218.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.25.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.