Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.