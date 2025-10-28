Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $146,000 Stake in ADT Inc. $ADT

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

