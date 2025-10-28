Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,763 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.