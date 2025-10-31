Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.