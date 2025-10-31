Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,290 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 340,107 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,650,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 996,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

