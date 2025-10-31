Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Comcast Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

