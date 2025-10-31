Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Down 2.6%

Protector Forsikring ASA stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

