Carret Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,877 iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $84.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

