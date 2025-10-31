Spinnaker Trust Invests $204,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.1%

ESGE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

