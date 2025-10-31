Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 487 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWM stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.69 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.