Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

